Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) to report sales of $45.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.00 million. Riley Exploration Permian reported sales of $23.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year sales of $181.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $181.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

REPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPX opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $523.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.99. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $53.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.31%.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.