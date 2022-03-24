Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surrozen’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Surrozen.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth $5,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen in the third quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Surrozen in the third quarter worth $332,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Surrozen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
