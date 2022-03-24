Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 48,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 969.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after buying an additional 1,458,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 136,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,623,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.00. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

