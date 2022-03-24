Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) to report $233.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.85 million. TriMas reported sales of $206.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $944.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $940.40 million to $948.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $995.02 million, with estimates ranging from $976.10 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter worth $3,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TriMas by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in TriMas by 109,663.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TriMas by 7.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period.

TRS traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $32.37. 848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,126. TriMas has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

TriMas Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.