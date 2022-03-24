Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.18 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEAV. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

In other Weave Communications news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki bought 37,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $53,140,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $114,862,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $8,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weave Communications stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 68,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,474. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

