Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.63). Xenon Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

XENE traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.48. 15,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after buying an additional 124,520 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,295,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

