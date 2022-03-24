Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $735.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) to announce $735.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $756.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $703.00 million. Zynga reported sales of $719.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.60 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Zynga by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.09. 17,932,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,394,879. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -90.90 and a beta of -0.07.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

