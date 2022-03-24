Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Million

Analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $3.24 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 million to $13.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $27.02 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 697,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,717. The company has a market capitalization of $99.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $8.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

