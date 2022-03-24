Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) to Sell

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “
CZOO opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. Cazoo Group has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $10.82.
About Cazoo Group
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
