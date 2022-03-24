Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) to Sell

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “

CZOO opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. Cazoo Group has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,266,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,620,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,558,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

