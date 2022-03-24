Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) to Hold

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Fastly alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Fastly has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $75.15.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,217 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $149,414.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,085 over the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,981,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,425,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 84,201 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Fastly by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.