Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) to Sell

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va. “

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

FLNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

NASDAQ:FLNC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 891,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,964. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.