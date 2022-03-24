Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) to Sell

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
NASDAQ:REAX opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Real Brokerage has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.
About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.
