Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) to Sell

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

NASDAQ:REAX opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Real Brokerage has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Real Brokerage will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

