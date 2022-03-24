Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) to Sell

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 129.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,257,000 after buying an additional 357,815 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,838,000 after buying an additional 42,526 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

