Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) to Sell

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sema4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

SMFR stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Sema4 has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Sema4 will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $78,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,015 shares of company stock valued at $184,199.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,110,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,473,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,950,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,688,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,770,000.

