Zacks Investment Research Lowers Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) to Strong Sell

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

BNR opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of -1.54.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.71). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 311,293 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 352.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 117,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 193,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

