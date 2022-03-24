Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) to Hold

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.33. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $253.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 38.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

