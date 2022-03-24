Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) to Hold

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $98.80 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Legrand ( OTCMKTS:LGRVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Legrand had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Legrand will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

