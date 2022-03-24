Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) to Hold

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “
OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $98.80 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.09.
About Legrand (Get Rating)
Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.
