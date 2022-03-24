Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) to “Hold”

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sands China from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
About Sands China
Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.
