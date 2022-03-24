Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 915.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after acquiring an additional 591,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 507,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.33.

ZBRA traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $420.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,257. The company has a fifty day moving average of $447.17 and a 200-day moving average of $524.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $375.63 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

