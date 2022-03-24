Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Zions have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Solid loans and deposit balances, and business simplifying efforts are expected to keep supporting Zions' financials in the upcoming quarters. Moreover, the bank's strong balance sheet is expected to keep driving efficient capital deployment activities and enhance shareholder value. However, despite the rate hike, relatively lower interest rates are expected to continue hurting revenues and net interest margin (NIM) growth. Persistently increasing operating expenses, mainly owing to the company's investments in franchise and efforts to digitize operations, are likely to hurt the bottom line to some extent in the near term.”

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZION. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.63.

ZION opened at $67.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $96,504,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 188,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.