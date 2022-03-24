ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.93, but opened at $26.50. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 11,636 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,795 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after buying an additional 1,997,456 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4,654,387.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,345,000 after buying an additional 1,535,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.