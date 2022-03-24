ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $205.00

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $431,106.29 and $205.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.76 or 0.00459097 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

