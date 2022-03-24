Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $402 million-$406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.24 million.Zuora also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

ZUO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.37. 15,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,398. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $442,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,682. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Zuora by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

