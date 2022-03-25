-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year earnings of ($6.00) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stronghold Digital Mining.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point raised their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,710. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

