-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.16). Upwork reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Upwork stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. 8,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,610. Upwork has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 1.94.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,053. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $41,904,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 2,444.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,226 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,576,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,654,000 after buying an additional 509,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at about $20,211,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.