$0.24 EPS Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.33. Energy Transfer reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on ET shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,291,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,184,600. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $4,660,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 80,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

