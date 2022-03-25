$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) to announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,269,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,471,000 after acquiring an additional 835,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,594,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,478,000 after acquiring an additional 261,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,142,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,495 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 687,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at $49,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
ROIC traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $18.93. 26,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.18%.
About Retail Opportunity Investments (Get Rating)
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.
