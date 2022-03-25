-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Biodesix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.35). Biodesix posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biodesix.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on BDSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 95,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 70,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 65,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,381. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.41.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

