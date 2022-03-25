$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.61. Univest Financial posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,289,000 after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,303,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Univest Financial stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,359. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $821.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

