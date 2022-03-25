-$0.62 EPS Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). TG Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.12. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

