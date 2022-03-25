-$0.62 EPS Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). TG Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS.
Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.12. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66.
In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
