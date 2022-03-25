$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.73. SMART Global posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on SGH. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.16.

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SMART Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,087,000 after purchasing an additional 57,953 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 237.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after buying an additional 55,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 1,423.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 496,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,215,000 after buying an additional 463,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

