$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSICGet Rating) will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Henry Schein posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSICGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,182,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,479,000 after buying an additional 68,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after purchasing an additional 302,350 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,128 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC opened at $87.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.46. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $89.44.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Earnings History and Estimates for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

