$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) to announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $6.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $246.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $155.10 and a 52 week high of $250.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,290,000 after acquiring an additional 55,963 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $663,945,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

