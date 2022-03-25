$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Warner Music Group posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year sales of $5.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,396,680 shares of company stock valued at $178,545,409 in the last ninety days. 76.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

