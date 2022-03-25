$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) to post $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.74 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year sales of $6.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Academy Sports and Outdoors.

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. 1,973,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,926. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

