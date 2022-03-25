$10.37 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $10.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.49 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $5.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $45.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.07 million to $47.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $58.59 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $66.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $217.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $21.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 136.71%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

