1,215 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SWK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.80.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,380,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

