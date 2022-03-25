1,419 Shares in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 6,338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 700.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $21.37.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

