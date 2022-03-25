1,966 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

HRI opened at $169.40 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.31.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

