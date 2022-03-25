1irstcoin (FST) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $748,344.97 and approximately $5,606.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 67.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,641,858 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

