1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DIBS. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

DIBS stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. 1stdibs.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

