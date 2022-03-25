$2.64 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the lowest is $2.50 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $12.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.73.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AGCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 108.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after acquiring an additional 229,423 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in AGCO by 47.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 191,209 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AGCO by 14.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.00. 1,045,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,699. AGCO has a one year low of $108.56 and a one year high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

