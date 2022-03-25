20,174 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Purchased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 407.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 497,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 551,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 209,480 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,963,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1,126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 91,849 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,060,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPEU opened at $38.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.