22,776 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Iyo Bank Ltd.

Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,000. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $217.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.61 and a 200-day moving average of $216.42. The company has a market capitalization of $415.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

