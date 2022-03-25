$260.08 Million in Sales Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $260.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.39 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $209.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

MXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

NYSE MXL traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.26. 2,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 115.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29.

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

