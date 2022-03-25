2,697 Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.