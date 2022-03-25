$3.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) will report $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $14.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.93 to $15.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.14 to $17.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.63.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $251.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $254.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,751. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.