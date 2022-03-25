$3.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) will post $3.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $15.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.32 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.29. 13,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 314.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $81,387,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aramark by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 582,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after buying an additional 136,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,707,000 after buying an additional 945,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Aramark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 423,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

