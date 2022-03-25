390 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $129.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.18 and a 200 day moving average of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.02.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

