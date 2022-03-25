39,384 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 39,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,484,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $227.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $199.50 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.89 and its 200-day moving average is $230.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

